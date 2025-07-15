Indiana’s summer learning labs are helping students excel in math and reading

INDIANAPOLIS — While summer vacations may be a time of relaxation, educators at the Success Center on the far east side of Indianapolis are ensuring students remain engaged and ready for the upcoming school year.

In a program designed for children in grades two through four, Indiana Summer Learning Labs are offering free or low-cost academic learning and enrichment activities. This initiative benefits children from around Marion County, providing them with valuable resources to thrive once they return to school in the fall.

"We learned math and reading activities, and I got better at it," Eryn Moore said. The program addresses concerning data from the state showing that less than half of the students are proficient in English language arts and math.

Shanna King, a parent whose children are attending Summer Learning Labs at the Success Center, emphasized the need for such educational environments.

WRTV

"It’s the younger ones out there doing the crimes... if they had that environment to further their education, they wouldn’t be thinking about the streets," she said.

King believes it’s crucial for parents to get involved in their children’s education.

"We are their first teachers. We don’t want the streets to teach them," she added.

The summer program not only aids academic skills but also aims to meet children where they are in their learning journey.

"Oftentimes, our first graders may not be on a first-grade level; they may be on a kindergarten level," Sharvonne Walker, Success Center, Center Manager, said.

As the summer continues, teachers are dedicated to preparing these young scholars with the tools they need to succeed. "Teach your kids, talk to your kids, be involved with them," King concluded.

With the continued efforts of the Indiana Summer Learning Labs, educators and parents are hopeful that students will be better equipped to excel in their studies come fall.

For more information on the Success Center, click here.