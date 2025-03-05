INDOT: 28,000 drivers notified for speeding in northeast side construction zone in January alone

INDIANAPOLIS — Notices have been sent to thousands of drivers caught speeding in a construction zone on the northeast side.

Indiana Department of Transportation said 28,000 notices were sent out in January for INDOT's Safe Zone program, which aims to enhance safety in work zones.

PREVIOUS | INDOT's worksite speed control pilot program begins on I-465, I-69 on Wednesday

As part of the initiative, the department installed speed cameras along the I-465 and I-69 “Clear Path” workzone.

Drivers caught exceeding the posted speed limit of 45 mph by 11 mph or more will receive a notice in the mail.

Currently, the speed camera initiative is in its “pre-enforcement” phase, which focuses on encouraging drivers to slow down rather than immediately imposing fines.

The pre-enforcement period will continue through later this spring. INDOT says an official date for enforcement will be announced at a later date.

How Safe Zone works:

Signs will be posted as motorists enter and exit worksites notifying them that speed limits are being monitored by an automated system.

The system will monitor the speed of vehicles using speed timing devices as they pass through work zones. When a vehicle is determined to be traveling 11 mph or more than the posted speed limit, the system will capture an image of the vehicle’s rear license plate. After data is validated, violations will be certified and issued to the owner of the vehicle by mail.

After the pre-enforcement period ends, the first violation will result in a zero-fine warning, the second in a $75 civil fine, and every violation thereafter a fine of $150. Per the statute, collected fines will go into the state’s General Fund.

Workers must be present at the site at the time of the event for violations to be valid.