INDOT: 82nd street lane closures to begin Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is reminding Indianapolis residents that single lane closures on 82nd street will begin on Monday and will last for two weeks.

According to INDOT, utility work will cause single lane closure on eaast bound 82nd street at the I-60 intersection.

Lane Closures beginning Monday:



Right lane of 82nd St. immediately after the intersection for the southbound 1-69 ramps

Eastbound right turn lane onto southbound Shadeland Avenue

Two eastbound through lanes on 82nd street — right turns to Shadeland will still be accessible

The lane closures are expected to last two weeks.

INDOT says additional restrictions will be announced after the two weeks.