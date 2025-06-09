INDOT announces lane closures on I-65 and I-465 this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week, drivers should brace for a series of lane closures on the southeast and north sides of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that southbound I-65 will be closed from Friday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m. until Monday, June 16 at 5 a.m.

After this weekend, further closures will occur on June 20-23, with northbound closures set for June 27-30, July 11-14, July 18-21, and July 25-28. These closures will span from the I-65/I-465 interchange to the I-65/I-70 interchange and will affect all entrance ramps to I-65. Detours will utilize I-465 and I-70.

In addition to the I-65 closures, the Hanna Avenue bridge over I-65 is set to close on or after June 16 for replacement. Except this weekend due to the NBA finals game in Indianapolis, all closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, overnight lane closures will also affect I-465 for pavement marking work this week. Double left-lane closures will take place on I-465 Eastbound from U.S. 31 to River Road on June 9 and 10, followed by triple left-lane closures on I-465 Westbound from River Road to U.S. 31 on June 11, 12, and June 14.

Drivers in these areas are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time.