INDOT announces major construction project on I-65 on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a significant construction project will begin this spring along a 5-mile stretch of I-65 on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The project will extend from north of the I-465 interchange to the I-65/I-70 overpass. INDOT says it will involve several key improvements to the highway, including:

Additional Lane: A new travel lane will be added in each direction from north of the I-465 interchange to just north of Fletcher Avenue, primarily utilizing the existing shoulder.

Four Travel Lanes: Upon completion, there will be four travel lanes in each direction, helping to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Sidewalk Improvements: Enhancements to sidewalks will help improve connectivity and pedestrian safety in the area.

Pavement Replacement: The section from just north of the Fletcher Avenue overpass to just south of the I-65/I-70 overpass will undergo pavement replacement.

Railroad Bridge Removal: An abandoned railroad bridge just north of Fletcher Avenue will be removed to further streamline traffic and improve safety.

INDOT says the construction project will improve traffic flow, enhance safety and support growing transportation needs in the area.

The department encourages drivers to plan ahead for potential delays and follow posted signage as the project progresses.

