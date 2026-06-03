INDOT announces opening of new I-465 lanes, numerous traffic restrictions in place

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — INDOT says five miles of new travel lanes on eastbound I-465 from the White River to Fall Creek in northeast Indianapolis will open this weekend to complete a traffic switch.

The new eastbound I-465 lanes include the final two remaining bridges in the I-69/I-465 interchange.

The ramp from Allisonville Road to eastbound I-465 is also expected to open by Sunday, INDOT said in a release.

Drivers can expect the following restrictions starting 9 p.m. Thursday, lasting until 6 a.m. Friday:



Ramp from southbound I-69 to southbound I-465 closed.

Ramp from southbound I-465 to 56th Street/Shadeland Avenue closed.

Ramp from 82nd Street to southbound I-465 closed.

Southbound I-69 reduced to two lanes from just north of 86th Street to the I-69/I-465 interchange.

From 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the ramp from southbound I-465 to 56th Street/Shadeland Avenue is closed to traffic coming from eastbound I-465, according to INDOT.

Drivers can expect the following restrictions starting 9 p.m. Sunday, lasting until 6 a.m. Sunday:



Ramp from eastbound I-465 to northbound I-69 closed.

Ramp from eastbound I-465 to southbound Binford Boulevard closed.

Ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road closed.

Ramps from Keystone Avenue to eastbound I-465 closed.

Eastbound I-465 reduced to two lanes from Keystone Avenue to Fall Creek.

After work is complete, INDOT says I-465 will be open to three lanes in each direction from the White River to Fall Creek, allowing crews to complete final project work that will include barrier wall removal, pavement restriping, and noise barrier installation.

By the end of the year, I-465 is expected to open to four lanes in each direction.