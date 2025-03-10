INDOT: Cable Barrier systems anticipated along stretch of I-74 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — There is a plan to improve safety along a stretch of I-74 in Boone County.

"Anything you can do to prevent head on collisions, crossovers is always a good idea,” Shawn Sixkiller said.

INDOT says that cable barrier systems are set to come along a stretch of I-74 in Boone County. INDOT says it's expected to go from I-74 from east of State Route 32 to west of S.R. 267.

The department says that a project is currently in design.

INDOT says while interstates and divided highways are not required for Cable Barrier Systems,it says that can be added to grass medians as a heightened projection against cross-median crashes.

“It prevents vehicles from going on into other lanes head on. If there is nothing there, you are just going to go right across into other traffic. I can tell you firsthand those crashes are horrific,” Sixkiller added.

INDOT says the idea behind the cable barrier systems is to do just that, prevent cars from crossing the median and head-on crashes.

INDOT tells WRTV, so far, 25 CBS projects have been funded to build cable barriers on the interstate system.

The department says more than $34M has been invested in CBS on interstate highways and other divided highways in Indiana and over 550 miles of CBS have been placed.

INDOT says this project is estimated to cost approximately $210,000/mile with construction anticipated to begin in the summer of 2026.