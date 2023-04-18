INDOT: Delaware, 11th Street on ramp to I-70 EB to close temporarily

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT announced they will close the Delaware, 11th Street on-ramp to I-70 EB temporarily.

Closures are expected to start on Tuesday, April 18 and last through Friday, April 28.

INDOT says North Split crews will build a permanent barrier wall to allow safe merging onto I-70 EB. Once the lane reopens, two lanes will be open from I-65 SB to I-70 EB and the ramp lane will merge onto I-70 EB.

INDOT suggests the following detours:

Access to I-70 EB will be maintained via the Pine Street and Rural Street ramps and Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:



I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street

I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street

I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street

I-65 SB to Meridian Street

I-65 SB to West Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

For up-to-date project information, visit northsplit.com or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311. Follow the North Split project’s progress on social media at: