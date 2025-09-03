INDOT expands its Safe Zone program

INDIANAPOLIS — A program to help slow drivers down and save lives is a success. INDOT is expanding its Safe Zone pilot program, which places speed cameras in active construction sites. INDOT said they have seen around a 70% reduction in excessive speeds in the areas where this enforcement is already being used.

"Over here it's tricky, especially since I have a new driver," Rasida Dodson said.

When WRTV asked Dodson about I-69, she couldn't help but think about her teenage driver at home.

"It's very narrow,” said Dodson. “And I always wonder, hey, what happens if someone does have an accident?"

A question that has been at the center of the Safe Zone Program is the safety of construction workers.

Right now, Safe Zone enforcement speed cameras are active in the Clear Path I-465/I-69 construction zone in Marion County and will remain.

INDOT will add speed cameras back to the I-70 construction zone in Hancock County between mile markers 105 and 109 near Greenfield.

As well as Steuben County in northeast Indiana, in a construction zone on I-80/90.

The cameras will go live in Hancock and Steuben Counties on September 15th.

"I think it's great as long as we get a memo to know that hey, this is what Indiana's going to do," Dodson said.

With the INDOT speed cameras, if you are driving 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit, you will receive a violation notice in the mail. The first is a warning, the second violation is a $75 fine and the third is a $150 fine.

"I'm not happy about it, but that's, that's where we're going," Dodson said.