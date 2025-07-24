INDOT: I-69 closed in Madison County due to crash with injuries

MADISON COUNTY — All lanes of I-69 are currently closed in Madison County following a crash at mile marker 215 on the northbound side.

The Department of Transportation has reported that the crash involves injuries. INDOT confirmed that a lifeline helicopter was called to assist; however details on injuries have not been provided.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays for at least the next two hours as emergency responders work at the scene and traffic is redirected.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.