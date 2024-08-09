INDOT installing speed cameras over I-70 construction zone in Hancock County

GREENFIELD — The Indiana Department of Transportation wants to slow down drivers through interstate construction zones. It hopes some high-tech help will solve the problem.

INDOT will activate new speed cameras over Interstate 70 in Hancock County on Wednesday. The enforcement area will target the work zone between the Mount Comfort Road and State Road 9 exits.

WRTV Road work on Interstate 70 in Hancock County.

The first violation for drivers is merely a warning, but subsequent violations carry $75 and $150 fines. All violations will be warnings for the first 30 days of the camera's operation.

The Indiana Laborers District Council, the union which represents roadside construction workers, believes the speed cameras are sorely needed to check aggressive drivers.

"It's terrible, nobody understands the effects until you're standing out there getting buzzed by at 75, 80 miles an hour," said Brian Short of the Indiana Laborers District Council. "Hopefully, once word gets out on people getting citations, it does slow people down."

Hancock County resident Jeff Jessie is skeptical the speed cameras will slow drivers down, but said it is worth a shot.

"If there's construction crews out there or people on the road, pay attention so no one gets hurt in an accident or killed," Jessie said.

INDOT has the option to install speed cameras in three additional interstate highway work zones, but has not decided on where it would put them yet.

In the meantime, Short hopes drivers take the speed cameras and orange cones seriously.

"We don't speed through your office, so don't speed through our office," Short said. "All they want to do is go home to their families."

