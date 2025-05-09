INDOT: Lane closures on I-465 and I-69 this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — According to INDOT, drivers should be aware of upcoming lane closures affecting the I-465 and I-69 interchange this weekend.

Friday, the left lane on the ramp from I-465 Northbound to I-69 will close at 9 p.m., with plans to reopen by 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Additionally, Saturday night, the entire ramp from I-465 Northbound to I-69 Northbound will close.

During the same timeframe, the two right lanes of I-69 Southbound will also be closed.

This work is scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Motorists should note that these closures may impact traffic for those attending the Pacers vs. Cavaliers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Drivers are advised to plan accordingly and seek alternative routes if necessary to avoid potential delays.