INDOT: Lane, ramp closures scheduled on I-65 north of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 north of downtown Indianapolis should be aware of lane and ramp closures due to concrete patching work, starting Friday night.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), beginning around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 6, the two right lanes of northbound I-65 will close between 21st Street (Exit 115) and the 38th Street/Kessler Blvd. exit (Exit 119). The exit ramp to 38th Street/Kessler Blvd. will also be closed during this time.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 9, one lane of northbound I-65 will reopen, but one lane will remain closed until Wednesday, June 11, at 6 a.m. The northbound exit ramp to 38th Street/Kessler Blvd. will stay closed through Wednesday morning.

Additional lane closures on this section of I-65 are anticipated throughout the fall.

Motorists are urged to slow down, exercise caution, and avoid distractions in and around work zones.

Please note that all work is weather-dependent, and schedules may change.