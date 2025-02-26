INDOT launches 2025 Clear Path Construction Guide for I-465/I-69 interchange improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced upcoming traffic closures as part of the 2025 Clear Path Construction Guide for improvements at the I-465 and I-69 interchange in northeast Indianapolis.

The Clear Path 465 project aims to create a more efficient and high-capacity infrastructure for drivers, enhancing traffic flow and safety.

Key features of the Clear Path 465 project include:



New Ramps and Bridges: Construction will include a new bridge and ramp transitioning from northbound I-465 to northbound I-69, significantly improving access for travelers.

Pavement Upgrades: The project also encompasses new pavement on eastbound I-465, which will include mainline reconstruction, excluding the main I-69 interchange.

Ramps: Additional improvements will include a ramp from eastbound I-465 to southbound Binford Boulevard (with a temporary configuration), a ramp from 56th Street to northbound I-465, and a ramp from Allisonville Road to eastbound I-465.

Interchanges: Enhancements will be made to the I-465 bridges over 71st Street and full access improvements to I-69, I-465, and Binford Boulevard from the 82nd Street interchange.



Short-Term Closures

As part of the construction process, several short-term closures are scheduled:



Tuesday, Feb. 25 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Mobile striping operations throughout the Clear Path corridor.

All closures below are from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Northbound Binford Boulevard closed starting at 75th Street. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Northbound Binford Boulevard closed starting at 75th Street; mobile shoulder cleaning and pothole repair operations throughout the Clear Path corridor. Thursday, Feb. 27: Ramp from southbound I-69 to southbound Binford Boulevard closed; mobile shoulder cleaning operations throughout the Clear Path corridor. Friday, Feb. 28: Northbound Binford Boulevard closed starting at 75th Street; ramp from eastbound I-465 to northbound I-69 closed; ramp from eastbound I-465 to southbound Binford Boulevard closed; eastbound lanes of 82nd Street closed overnight to move construction equipment (access maintained for emergency vehicles only); mobile pothole repair operation throughout the Clear Path corridor. Saturday, March 1: Mobile pothole repair operation throughout the Clear Path corridor.



Long-Term Closures

In addition to short-term closures, the following long-term closures are in place:



Ramp from 56th Street to I-465 northbound.

Ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 eastbound.

Ramp from northbound Binford Boulevard to I-465 westbound.

82nd Street ramps – current configuration.

Construction Progress and Impact

The majority of the construction on I-465's mainline is scheduled to be complete by late 2025, with substantial progress expected throughout the year. Notable milestones include:

New Bridges: Two new bridges on eastbound I-465 will be completed at the I-69 interchange.

Reopened Connections: The 71st Street and 71st Street trail have reopened under I-465 for added convenience.

New Travel Lanes: Newly constructed travel lanes on both northbound and southbound I-69 are also scheduled for completion.

Additional construction facts reveal the extensive scope of the project:

5,700,000 pounds (2,850 tons) of rebar

302,000 square yards of continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP)

86,680 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA)

419,960 square feet of retaining wall

28,000 square feet of noise barrier

Intermittent lane and ramp restrictions on both I-465 and I-69 are anticipated in 2026 as construction progresses.

For more information about the Clear Path 465 project, residents can visit ClearPath465.com or contact INDOT at 1-855-463-6848.

