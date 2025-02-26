INDOT launches 2025 Clear Path Construction Guide for I-465/I-69 interchange improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced upcoming traffic closures as part of the 2025 Clear Path Construction Guide for improvements at the I-465 and I-69 interchange in northeast Indianapolis.
The Clear Path 465 project aims to create a more efficient and high-capacity infrastructure for drivers, enhancing traffic flow and safety.
Key features of the Clear Path 465 project include:
- New Ramps and Bridges: Construction will include a new bridge and ramp transitioning from northbound I-465 to northbound I-69, significantly improving access for travelers.
- Pavement Upgrades: The project also encompasses new pavement on eastbound I-465, which will include mainline reconstruction, excluding the main I-69 interchange.
- Ramps: Additional improvements will include a ramp from eastbound I-465 to southbound Binford Boulevard (with a temporary configuration), a ramp from 56th Street to northbound I-465, and a ramp from Allisonville Road to eastbound I-465.
- Interchanges: Enhancements will be made to the I-465 bridges over 71st Street and full access improvements to I-69, I-465, and Binford Boulevard from the 82nd Street interchange.
Short-Term Closures
As part of the construction process, several short-term closures are scheduled:
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Mobile striping operations throughout the Clear Path corridor.
- All closures below are from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25: Northbound Binford Boulevard closed starting at 75th Street.
- Wednesday, Feb. 26: Northbound Binford Boulevard closed starting at 75th Street; mobile shoulder cleaning and pothole repair operations throughout the Clear Path corridor.
- Thursday, Feb. 27: Ramp from southbound I-69 to southbound Binford Boulevard closed; mobile shoulder cleaning operations throughout the Clear Path corridor.
- Friday, Feb. 28: Northbound Binford Boulevard closed starting at 75th Street; ramp from eastbound I-465 to northbound I-69 closed; ramp from eastbound I-465 to southbound Binford Boulevard closed; eastbound lanes of 82nd Street closed overnight to move construction equipment (access maintained for emergency vehicles only); mobile pothole repair operation throughout the Clear Path corridor.
- Saturday, March 1: Mobile pothole repair operation throughout the Clear Path corridor.
Long-Term Closures
In addition to short-term closures, the following long-term closures are in place:
- Ramp from 56th Street to I-465 northbound.
- Ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 eastbound.
- Ramp from northbound Binford Boulevard to I-465 westbound.
- 82nd Street ramps – current configuration.
Construction Progress and Impact
The majority of the construction on I-465's mainline is scheduled to be complete by late 2025, with substantial progress expected throughout the year. Notable milestones include:
- New Bridges: Two new bridges on eastbound I-465 will be completed at the I-69 interchange.
- Reopened Connections: The 71st Street and 71st Street trail have reopened under I-465 for added convenience.
- New Travel Lanes: Newly constructed travel lanes on both northbound and southbound I-69 are also scheduled for completion.
Additional construction facts reveal the extensive scope of the project:
- 5,700,000 pounds (2,850 tons) of rebar
- 302,000 square yards of continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP)
- 86,680 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA)
- 419,960 square feet of retaining wall
- 28,000 square feet of noise barrier
Intermittent lane and ramp restrictions on both I-465 and I-69 are anticipated in 2026 as construction progresses.
For more information about the Clear Path 465 project, residents can visit ClearPath465.com or contact INDOT at 1-855-463-6848.