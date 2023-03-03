Watch Now
INDOT: Multiple overnight lane closures on I-69 southbound this weekend

96th Street on ramp to southbound I-69 will also be closed overnight.
Posted at 6:45 PM, Mar 03, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Overnight lane and ramp closures on I-69 are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, according to INDOT.

The closures are to prepare for portions of I-69 to be restriped for a future traffic shift, INDOT reports.

The closures are as follows:

Saturday

  • At 11 p.m. crews will close three lanes of I-69 southbound from 96th Street to just north of 82nd Street.
  • Access to the 82nd Street ramp will be maintained.
  • The 3 lanes of I-69 southbound and the 96th Street ramp are expected to reopen by 11 a.m. the following morning.

Sunday

  • At 11 p.m. two lanes of I-69 northbound will close from the I-465 interchange to 86th Street.
  • The ramps from I-465 north to I-69 north and I-465 east/Binford Boulevard to I-69 north will be reduced to a single lane.

  • All lanes and ramps are expected to fully reopen by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

INDOT encourages drivers to be aware of these closures, slow down and expect delays in the area.

