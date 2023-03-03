INDOT: Multiple overnight lane closures on I-69 southbound this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Overnight lane and ramp closures on I-69 are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, according to INDOT.

The closures are to prepare for portions of I-69 to be restriped for a future traffic shift, INDOT reports.

The closures are as follows:

Saturday



At 11 p.m. crews will close three lanes of I-69 southbound from 96th Street to just north of 82nd Street.

Access to the 82 nd Street ramp will be maintained.

Street ramp will be maintained. The 3 lanes of I-69 southbound and the 96th Street ramp are expected to reopen by 11 a.m. the following morning.



Sunday



At 11 p.m. two lanes of I-69 northbound will close from the I-465 interchange to 86th Street.

The ramps from I-465 north to I-69 north and I-465 east/Binford Boulevard to I-69 north will be reduced to a single lane.

All lanes and ramps are expected to fully reopen by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

INDOT

INDOT encourages drivers to be aware of these closures, slow down and expect delays in the area.