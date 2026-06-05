INDOT opens new lanes on I-465, nearing completion of major project

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — As part of the Clear Path 465 Project, crews are opening five miles of new travel lanes on eastbound I-465 from the White River to Fall Creek in northeast Indianapolis this weekend.

Additionally, the ramp from Allisonville Road to eastbound I-465 is also expected to open.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the purpose of the multi-year project is to improve safety and traffic flow on I-465 and I-69.

Natalie Garrett, Strategic Communications Director, INDOT, says: “Pavement reconstruction is part of the work there on 465 and then rebuilding the ramp there at Allisonville and 465… Basically reconfiguring the 465 and 69 interchange and some of the adjacent ramps.”

This coming weekend marks a milestone in the project, after which the affected stretch of I-465 will now be open to three lanes of traffic in each direction. In recent years, it’s only had one or two.

To prepare for the openings, INDOT is rolling out ramp and lane closures until Sunday morning. Until then, drivers should expect delays, plan ahead, and seek alternative routes when possible.

“We know there has been pain and frustration throughout this long-term project,” Garrett says. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation, and we ask that everyone continue to drive safely.”

Garrett says after this weekend’s openings the project will be roughly 85% complete, but some drivers say they’re ready for it to be 100% over.

“It has been…three to four years, so that’s a long time for me,” said Erica Taylor, an Indianapolis delivery driver. “Hurry it up, please… If I miss an exit, it takes me 20 minutes to do what I need to do, to get to where I need to go. So I kinda hate that.”

INDOT says that by the end of 2026, I-465 is expected to open to four lanes in each direction.