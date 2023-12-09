INDOT receives funds to explore passenger rail expansion in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Improved passenger train service could be coming to Indianapolis.

The Federal Railroad Administration announced INDOT will receive up to $500,000 to study what it will take to expand rail service between Indianapolis and Chicago.

The plan actually calls for daily service between the two cities instead of the current three-days a week schedule.

"This is a first step toward expanding passenger rail in Indiana," said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. "Receiving this funding allows us to gather essential information to make more informed decisions going forward."

INDOT submitted an application in the spring. Research into track improvements, operating costs, ridership statistics and more will be supported by the funding.

A new train corridor from Indy to Louisville is also being proposed.

It's unclear when decisions on these train routes could be made.