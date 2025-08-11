INDOT seeking input on Indiana State Rail Plan

INDIANA — INDOT is updating the Indiana State Rail Plan to improve all rail transportation in the state and is seeking insight from the public.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Hoosier state is ranked fourth nationally in the number of freight railroads, making rail a critically important economic driver.

Hoosiers are asked to fill out a survey to help INDOT prioritize rail investments.

You can find an overview of the plan HERE.

You have until Wednesday, September 10, to complete the survey.