INDOT: Short-term stoppages expected on I-69 and I-465 Saturday night

Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 18, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Utility work on I-69 and I-465 will cause short-term stoppages on Saturday night, according to INDOT.

INDOT says several locations will experience stops for approximately 20 minutes at various times throughout the night starting at 9 p.m.

These locations include:

  • 82nd Street to I-69 southbound
  • I-465 northbound/westbound to I-69 northbound
  • I-465 eastbound/southbound to I-69 northbound
  • Northbound Binford Boulevard/I-69 at 75th street intersection

The utility work is expected to be complete by Sunday morning.

Similar short-term stoppages will also occur next weekend at the ramp from I-69 southbound to I-465 westbound for up to 20-minute intervals overnight next Saturday, March 25.

