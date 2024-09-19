Watch Now
INDOT temporarily closing I-465 on-ramps through September for road work

Nine on-ramps on Indy's west side will be off limits
WRTV's Taj Simmons talks with Wayne Township residents about an upcoming construction project on I-465.
INDIANAPOLIS — The season of road construction is not over yet in Indianapolis. INDOT crews are doing more road work on Interstate 465, which could become an annoyance for drivers on the city's west side.

INDOT is closing six southbound on-ramps and three northbound on-ramps on I-465 starting on Friday. The southbound closures, which affects every on-ramp between 38th Street and the Sam Jones Expressway, will last through the end of September.

The northbound on-ramps between Washington Street and Kentucky Avenue could open as soon as Sept. 25.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in both directions between US 40 and I-70 during the road reconstruction.

Neighbors around the closures tell WRTV they are frustrated with the intense road work.

"That's BS. It really is," said Wayne Township resident Larry Shipley. "465 is a good system, they just have to use their head and shut down just a few ramps at a time."

INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said the widespread closures will give construction workers more space to operate as they repair potholes and joints on the interstate.

"We're truly big on safety for both our motoring public and our crews and we just want to give a little extra wiggle room," Cramer said.

Cramer understands it will be an inconvenience for some drivers, but believes the road work will pay off when it is completed.

"We've been getting calls to this area and we've also seen the road conditions in this area. We want to ensure that they're safe for winter weather so it's the last things folks have to worry about."

Right now, Shipley is worried about how he's going to get around.

"You just give up on trying to travel I-465 in either direction," Shipley said. "One day, one side is closed, and the next day, it's the other."

