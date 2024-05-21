INDOT to close stretch of I-465 southbound for three weeks starting May 31

INDIANAPOLIS — Some serious traffic closures will start next week from the east to the south side of Marion County.

On Monday, INDOT announced numerous lane and ramp closures for I-465 SB on the city's east and southeast sides that will last approximately three weeks.

INDOT will close southbound I-465 between I-70 and I-65 on or after May 31.

On weekdays, traffic on I-465 southbound will be reduced to three lanes between 46th Street to the I-465/I-70 interchange. On weekends, traffic will be reduced to two lanes.

Closures are to allow crews to repair pavement and bridges.