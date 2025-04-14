INDOT: Tractor-trailers with automation technology now operating on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on Interstate 70 between Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, may find themselves seeing something new—tractor-trailers utilizing automated technology.

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation, a pair of trucks have begun operations delivering shipments for EASE Logistics using automated truck platooning technology.

INDOT

“Harnessing truck automation technology is one of many innovative safety efforts underway at INDOT,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsday Quist. “In partnership with Ohio, our goal is to create a safer, lower-stress environment for all drivers.”

The trucks utilize platooning technology from Kratos Defense, allowing the lead vehicle to control the speed and direction of the following truck. This enables the follower to automatically steer, accelerate, and brake while maintaining a safe following distance. Professional drivers will be behind the wheel of both trucks to oversee operations and can deactivate the automation when necessary.

According to the release, the following truck equipped with cameras and sensors for object detection, can adjust its speed or stop if another vehicle enters the gap between the two trucks. Vehicles in platooning mode will display a purple light to alert other drivers and law enforcement.

This project, partially funded by an $8.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, aims to evaluate automated technologies in various weather conditions. ODOT and INDOT plan to issue a Request for Proposals for further deployments of automated trucks in Ohio and Indiana later this year.