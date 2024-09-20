INDOT: Weekend lane restrictions on I-65, I-465 and I-74 for sign foundation work

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be lane restrictions on I-65, I-465 and I-74 for sign foundation work starting this weekend, according to INDOT.

On Friday, Sept. 20, at 9 p.m. through Saturday, Sept.21 at noon crews will:



reduce I-65 northbound and southbound to two lanes between County Line Rd. and I-465.

reduce I-465 northbound to a single lane between I-74 and E. Raymond St.

reduce I-465 southbound to three lanes between E. Raymond St. and I-74.

On Monday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 a.m. crews will reduce I-74 westbound to a single lane between Post Rd. and I-465.

INDOT

INDOT reminds drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using caution and avoiding distractions when traveling in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.