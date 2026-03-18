INDOT's Safe Zone Speed Enforcement program expanding to I-74 in Decatur, Shelby counties

INDIANA — Indiana's worksite speed enforcement program is growing. The Indiana Department of Transportation is activating its Safe Zones pilot program on I-74 in Decatur and Shelby counties starting Wednesday, April 1.

Enforcement will cover the construction zone between mile markers 113 and 134.

Where Safe Zones are currently active:



I-465/I-69 — Clear Path construction zone on the northeast side of Indianapolis

I-70 in Hancock County — between mile markers 105 and 109, near Greenfield

I-65 in Jasper County

I-80/90 in Steuben County — northeast Indiana construction zone

I-74 in Decatur and Shelby counties — beginning April 1 (new)



By state law, the program may be active in up to four work zones at any given time.

How It Works

Truck-mounted speed timing devices track vehicle speeds as they pass through work zones. If a driver is going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit, the system photographs the rear license plate and a violation notice is mailed to the vehicle's owner.

Workers must be present at the time of the violation for it to count.

The fine structure:



1st violation: Zero-fine warning

2nd violation: $75 civil fine

3rd and beyond: $150 civil fine



Fines are due within 30 days and can be paid online, by phone, or by mail. All collected fines go into the state's General Fund.

Safe Zones was authorized by the Indiana General Assembly in 2023 through House Enrolled Act 1015. During an earlier pre-enforcement warning period on the I-465/I-69 corridor alone, INDOT sent 90,000 courtesy notices to drivers.

For active locations, FAQs, and more information, visit SafeZonesIN.com.