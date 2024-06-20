Indy 6th grader takes proactive approach to prevent bullying in local schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Constantine Kaminski will tell you he knows firsthand the challenges that elementary school students face on a daily basis.

“I’m a 12-year-old boy who likes tennis, video games and basketball,” Kaminski said.

Whether it’s peer pressure, the daily tasks that come with being a sixth grader, or being bullied, he says he has seen it all firsthand.

“I remember when I was in the first grade, I was getting bullied and I didn’t understand why,” Kaminski added.

When it comes to the topic of bullying, he says he’s experienced it at school, and has also witnessed his classmates experience it as well.

“I didn’t want to go to school,” Kaminski told WRTV.

There are number of schools around Indianapolis using a program called Building Dreams.

“It is a solution for this time that we are in with our youth,” Founder Marlin Jackson said.

The computer program helps to give students a platform to reports issues anonymously, like bullies.

“A lot of these kids don’t know how to ask for help, and they don’t know what to say or they don’t want to be considered a snitch, so essentially, they are suffering in silence,” Kayla Wood, City Connects site coordinator, said.

School leaders say Kaminski has been a leader in helping other students in knowing what emotions they may be facing.

“There was this time when this kid was having a tough time, and he didn’t want to talk about it. I told him to use the Building Dreams app,” Kaminski said.

Which is the goal of the program, to help teach kids how to work through emotions.

“It makes me feel good because I’ve had a bad past and I know I can change it,” Kaminski said.