Indy Achieves holds Spring Forward Leadership Summit

INDIANAPOLIS — There is an old saying: If you believe, you can achieve.

But sometimes, even the biggest believers can use a leg up when it comes to getting started in a career.

That’s why events like Indy Achieves Spring Forward Leadership Summit are so important.

The one-day event took place Wednesday at the Indiana Historical Society.

Its for students who are currently attending IUPUI and Ivy Tech.

The students received career connected learning such as industry presentations and an employer panel.

“I know that for me personally, it made a big difference in my decision to return to school,” Natasha Small , and IUPUI student, said. “After several years of not going to school, I was a bit weary and concerned about finances and things like that, but thanks to Indy Achieves and the pledge grant and the mentoring that I experienced along the way – it is a huge part of why I returned to school.

Indy Achieves began four years ago. The first graduating class from the program will participate in commencement this Spring.