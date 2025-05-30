Indy airport breaks all-time air travel record on Memorial Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) has set a new record for the busiest air-travel day in its history.

On Memorial Day, May 26, IND reported 23,473 passengers traveled through the airport, surpassing the previous record of 23,134 set during Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

“This milestone shows the increased demand for travel, especially during Memorial Day weekend, fueled by major events and new airline services,” said Marsha Wurster, senior director of commercial enterprise at the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Factors contributing to the record day included a sold-out Indy 500 and the Pacers' playoff run, along with expanded nonstop flight options.

Over the entire Memorial Day weekend, more than 111,000 travelers were expected to fly from IND.

Looking ahead, the airport anticipates a busy summer, with seat capacity up 6% compared to 2024 and the number of flights increasing by 9%. New flights recently launched from IND include routes to Austin with Delta Air Lines, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles with Spirit Airlines, Portland with Allegiant Air, and Dublin, Ireland with Aer Lingus. Air Canada has also resumed daily service to Toronto.

“Travelers this summer will have more seats to choose from than any summer before,” said Maggie Cunningham, IAA director of air service and airport experience. “Hoosiers now have access to 53 nonstop destinations from IND."