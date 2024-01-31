Indy Arts Council offering grants of up to $5,000 for neighborhood art projects

INDIANAPOLIS — You can't spell earth without art, and the Arts Council of Indianapolis is opening its wallet to create even more art in the Circle City.

The Indy Arts Council is now offering Public Arts for Neighborhoods Grants of up to $5,000 for art collaborations between neighborhoods and artists.

"Public art is about storytelling," said Indy Arts Council director Julia Moore. "I believe there are stories out there that people don't know, but the people who are experiencing these stories every day know them."

The grant application window opened Wednesday. Moore emphasized that the council's definition of public art extends far beyond murals and sculptures.

"As long as its out in public and involves the arts," Moore said. "It could be dance, it could be a spoken word performance, it could be art lessons in a park."

Garfield Park-based artist Andrea Haydon participated in the last Public Arts for Neighborhoods Grants window three years ago, in which she and several other artists created a cookbook for their neighborhood.

"It's very important for neighborhoods to rally with artists," said Haydon, who also painted two other pieces of public art in Garfield Park. "Public art in general is all about empowering the community and all about pride."

Moore and Haydon both hope artists and communities — especially the places not necessarily known for art — apply for the grants while they still can.

"No matter what part of town you're in, if you see public art, that means someone really cares," said Haydon.

"We're hoping that communities who look around and say, 'We don't have public art or performances here' can look at this funding as a way to bring arts into their neighborhoods," said Moore.

The application for the grants can be found here. The Indy Arts Council will review the applications in April, July and October.