Indy bars gear up for St. Patrick's Day, spending expected to be up

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Irish bars sat relatively quiet on Monday afternoon. It's a short break in the celebrations that are expected to ramp up again on Tuesday.

“All things Irish sell a lot better this time of year,” said Joel Reitz, the general manager of O'Reilly's Pub & Restaurant.

“St. Patrick’s Day is my Super Bowl,” said Angela Halsey, owner of McGilvery’s in Speedway.

Halsey said being an Irish establishment draws large crowds every year.

“Being a local Irish establishment, people just come out of the woodwork for St. Patty’s Day,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

According to industry estimates, Americans are expected to spend about $7.7 billion on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this year.

"Up from $7 billion a year ago. Participation is expected to remain pretty strong, driven by social gatherings," said Kelly Beaton with The Food Institute.

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Much of that spending will go toward food, even as grocery prices rise. Corned beef, a traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal, has become more expensive.

"Corned beef retails right now at approximately $8 per pound throughout the U.S. I saw an advertisement for it at $11 per pound, which is roughly a 9% increase year over year," said Beaton.

Restaurants are feeling those higher costs as well.

"A restaurant plate for St. Patrick’s Day dinner that would have cost $10 five years ago would now cost about $15 today," said Beaton.

“But we’ve been very fortunate to keep reasonable prices,” Halsey said. “We haven’t had to do anything drastic. If you’re smart about portions and purchasing, you can maintain a decent price.”

For small businesses, the holiday can make a big financial difference.

“It can be a make-or-break day,” Halsey said. “We’ve always been very blessed for it to be a make and not a break.”

“It brings in a lot more money revenue-wise for a small business like us,” said Reitz. “It’s very advantageous to have St. Patrick’s Day weekend.”

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