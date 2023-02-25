Indy business makes Yelp's black-owned businesses to watch list

INDIANAPOLIS— Local Indianapolis restaurant, Chicken Scratch was recognized on a list of Yelp's Black-owned businesses to watch.

Yelp weighed several factors including, national online presence, average rating and review counts to narrow down 32 different businesses around the country that stood out in 2023.

Indianapolis' restaurant Chicken Scratch received tons of positive reviews and 5-star rankings that gained them a place on the list.

The Cajun inspired; cook-to-order restaurant sits in a small building off of North Keystone Ave, nestled right in between a tattoo and smoke shop.

Chicken Scratch specializes in all-things chicken, wings, sandwiches, fries and even vegan options, but their beloved house sauces are all the rave.

Flavors like honey hot, Cajun ranch, jerk BBQ and mango habanero are just a few of the sauces that keep Indianapolis residents coming back.

View Yelp's 'Ones to Watch: Black-owned Businesses in Beauty, Food and Home Decor' list in full.