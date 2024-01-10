Indy charity receives donation after Ted Karras wins Walter Peyton Man of the Year Charity Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis non-profit is getting help from a Cincinnati Bengal.

Ted Karras won the fan vote for the Walter Peyton Man of the Year Charity Challenge, securing $35,000 for his Indianapolis based charity, Village of Merici.

Village of Merici offers support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Karras, a Cathedral High School graduate has been involved with the charity since 2022, selling "Cincy hats" to raise money for the organization.

WRTV

According to organizers, the program has grossed over one million dollars for the charity.

Now, because of Karras they are receiving $35,000 donation.

"The fundraising aspect of this project is significant for a small non-profit organization like ours. So we're just thrilled. We hope Ted wins the NFL Man of the Year award as well,"

All 32 "Man of the year" nominees will be honored during the week leading up to the Superbowl.

The winner of the award will be announced on February 8th.

