Indy clinic begins Autism Diagnostic Evaluations to help cut down on wait times

INDIANAPOLIS — When parents want answers about their child's health, it can be tough to wait. A local clinic is providing a new service to help cut down on wait times for families seeking evaluations to find out if their child is on the autism spectrum.

"We noticed that there has been a gap in getting these diagnostic evaluations done," said Taquita Taylor.

Children's Express Care Clinic off 56th Street and Emerson Way is now offering diagnostic autism evaluations.

Family practitioner, Taquita Taylor, said the need is there and wanted to reduce wait time.

"I wanted to bridge that gap. It's very hard when I was sending those referrals out and getting that response back that it's going to be a year. Well, me as a provider, I thought I need to do something," she said.

Taylor's staff decided to receive training and began providing those services.

The wait is being seen across the state and nation.

"I've seen the same thing where a wait list could be one to two years, and you think in that one to two years you're missing out on time to get services and that's such a crucial time for kids," said Chrissy Barosky.

Chrissy Barosky oversees 4 autism centers in Indianapolis and centers across 7 states, which provide early intervention and ABA services to kids diagnosed with autism. The services are insurance provided and treat mostly 2-year-olds to 8-year-olds.

"Being over 7 states, you don't see much difference. We see increased need for service everywhere that we are," said Barosky.

A new CDC report estimates an increase in autism cases in American children. 1 in 31 children under the age of 8 were diagnosed compared to 1 in 36 in 2020.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. voiced his concerns to the nation this week.

"And when I was in my generation, the rate of autism was one and 10,000," said Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Every time the updated statistics come out from the CDC, it shows the prevalence of autism has been increasing. Nobody really knows what that cause is, and I do think diagnosing has gotten better and awareness," said Barosky.

"As the rate of children diagnosed with autism increases, the need for services increases, and there is just not enough supply to meet the demand," Barosky added.

Both providers say accessibility to the evaluations is crucial.

"Early diagnosis is key, typically the research will show you that their outcomes are better than maybe those kids who are getting those diagnoses later in life and didn't have that opportunity for early intervention," said Barosky.

"Early intervention is key once they have that diagnosis, resources open up for them, ABA therapy, which is very important for them, speech, physical and occupational therapy," said Taylor.

Children's Express Care Clinic encourages parents to reach out. Just call ahead and schedule an appointment.

"The wait time for us is 3 to 4 weeks," she said. "I just want to let the community know that we are here. I see a need and I want to go after and fix it, especially when it comes to helping our children," said Taylor.

The evaluation is about an hour long and requires a detailed medical history, visit notes from the child's primary care provider, and consists of a series of questions, and observing the children with different activities.

Taylor said the cost can be covered by insurance or out of pocket.

As for Beirman Austim Centers, the wait time Barosky said is around two months. A new clinic just opened in Broad Ripple and currently does not have a long wait she said.