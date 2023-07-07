Indy couple opens Counseling & Mentoring business to give back to city's youth

INDIANAPOLIS --An Indianapolis couple has made it their mission to give back to their community.

“I just wanted to show people that you can do something being from Indianapolis,” David Broadus said.

Earlier this year, Tammi and David Broadus opened Indianapolis Counseling & Mentoring. Their vision was to help younger people in need with their issues.

“We want to be able to tap into those students that need additional support,” Tammi said. Indianapolis Counseling & Mentoring focuses on mental health and behavior and mentoring.

“We deal with kids that are adopted, kids that are dealing with grief,” David said.

Tammi specializes on mental health, while David focuses on behavior and mentoring.

WRTV

“It starts in the home and its more challenging when there are not present parents in the home, school looks a little different since the pandemic,” Tammi said.

One of David’s philosophies is 'defeating our Goliath's', meaning focusing on one’s mental toughness. Broadus said he wants to do whatever he can to help those in need.

WRTV

“It’s not that you don’t have toughness, but you have to recognize that these are my feelings for this, but I have to be tougher than that and get to this next level,” David told WRTV on Friday.

The “power couple” said that they faced adversity from a young age, forcing them to figure life out together side by side. It all happened at the age of 18, when they said they were seniors in High School.

Provided

“I just had a baby, I was newly married, my husband joined the military right after graduation, so we didn’t have support,” Tammi said.

Despite the couple’s obstacles at a young age, the two always envisioned giving back so others could have what they didn’t.

“Even with my own mental health, if there was someone I could talk to, it would have provided more support,” Tammi said.

When asked what Tammi would tell kids? She said “start where you are, use what you have and do what you can. She said that it’s one of her favorite quotes.

For more information on Indianapolis Counseling & Mentoring, click here.

