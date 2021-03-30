Indy Department of Public Works, Mayor Hogsett announce capital infrastructure projects in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced construction projects included in its capital infrastructure program for 2021.

Their latest announcement details capital projects which will begin or are already under major construction during the 2021 construction season.

"This year we're putting a total of $167 million toward 2021 construction season projects across the city that will improve roadways, sidewalks, storm water infrastructure and so much more," Mayor Joe Hogsett said. "As a reminder, construction means improvement, but it also means the occasional inconvenience. I encourage all residents to be considerate and slow down for our construction teams."

This highlighted work being completed on 21st St. from Post Rd. to Valley Brook Dr. is part of a street rehabilitation package of three major thoroughfares, including Franklin Rd. from Troy to 21st St. and Brookville Rd. from Spencer to Kitley Ave. costing more than $5 million.Construction projects in this year's capital plan include:

33,807 linear feet of new sidewalk

37,460 linear feet of rehabbed sidewalk

10,162 linear feet of new trails

855 new ADA ramps

157.6 lane miles of street rehabilitation

30,473 linear feet of new storm sewers

11 bridge projects, including 3 new bridges and 8 bridge rehabilitation projects

To view the full 2021 construction season, click here and here, showing where work will be completed this year.

For the 2021 construction season, Indy DPW has programmed $124.9 million in transportation projects and $42.6 million in storm water infrastructure projects for a total capital projects investment of $167.5 million.

