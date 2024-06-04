Indy DPW applying for federal grants to build Monon and Nickel Plate Trail bridges

INDIANAPOLIS — Monon Trail users have to cross six lanes of traffic on 86th Street, a dangerous intersection where a bicyclist was struck and killed in 2021. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is hoping for a federal grant to permanently fix the problem.

Indy DPW is preparing an application for the U.S. Department of Transportation's Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program to construct a bridge over 86th Street on the Monon Trail and a bridge over 82nd Street for the Nickel Plate Trail extension in progress.

WRTV The Monon Trail's junction with 86th Street.

"The city has limited resources to build our roads, streets, and infrastructure," said Councilor Brienne Delaney, who represents the area of the 86th and Monon crossing in City-County Council. "I'm really grateful they're looking outside of our local coffers."

"That intersection is going to be a huge hotspot," said Councilor Nick Roberts, who represents the area around the Nickel Plate's extension across 82nd Street in City-County Council. "This is the top priority for me. For people I represent, I hear about this issue consistently."

WRTV The future Nickel Plate Trail's crossing with 82nd Street.

The Department of Public Works previously applied for a grant to build the 86th Street bridge through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization, but was denied.

RELATED VIDEO | Addressing safety concerns along Monon Trail

Addressing safety concerns along Monon Trail

Monon Trail users such as Paul and Tom Brogan hope the city can secure the funding to build the bridge this time around.

"When you get to a major road like this one, it is iffy," said Tom Brogan.

WRTV The Monon Trail's junction with 86th Street.

"On the daily cross streets, the people know to stop," Paul Brogan said. "On some of these busier streets where they don't see the Monon all the time, it's a little bit more risky."

Delaney and Roberts said trail users should e-mail letters of support for the project to them to strengthen the city's federal grant application before it is sent.

Their e-mail addresses are nicholas.roberts@indy.gov and ⁠brienne.delaney2@indy.gov.

The Department of Public Works will send its grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation on June 17.