INDY DPW could get $13 million for infrastructure improvements under Spring Fiscal Ordinance

INDIANAPOLIS — With every step, Tracy Motes is one step closer to remaking her family’s new home.

The area is changing a lot, so we are trying to change with it,” Motes told WRTV.

The family’s home is near Brookside Parkway south drive and Nowland Avenue on INDY’s east side.

“We’ve changed a lot of the house and it’s kind of nice because they’ve changed the road and stuff out here,” Motes added.

Indy Department of Public Works says its working on a multi-million-dollar project in the area.

“You see the new sidewalks in front of it and it all comes together,” Motes said.

INDY DPW could get $13 million dollars to help fund improvements to existing roadways, apply infrastructure upgrades and enhance the city’s stormwater capabilities.

That’s all if a more than 27-million-dollar spring fiscal ordinance get approved next month.

“The potholes are very bad it will flatten your tire, there are a lot of places that they could continue to go to," Motes said.

INDY DPW says 8 of the 13 million will go towards residential and secondary streets.

In recent years, the department says it has had residential resurfacing contracts of about $8 million dollars each.

INDY DPW says that yielded around 11 lane miles of streets and neighborhoods, rehabbed sidewalks, rehabbed ADA ramps and made curbing and drainage and improvements.

For Tracy, as she continues to invest into her community, she is glad the INDY DPW is doing the same.

“When they come through your area and they do something like that – it motivates you to do something better for yourself as well, it’s kind of a domino effect,” Motes concluded.

INDY DPW says the other five million will go towards storm water improvements along IndyGo's Blue line

After a recommendation from the Committee, the proposal will be up for a final vote on Monday, June 9.