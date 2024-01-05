Indy DPW preparing for the season’s first snowfall, gives Hoosiers winter weather driving tips

INDIANAPOLIS — The first significant snowfall of the season is expected Friday night into Saturday morning, and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is preparing their crews and equipment for the occasion.

The department is reminding the public of the impacts to traffic both snow and rain bring.

“Winter weather is a challenge we face every year, but the circumstance of two systems back-to-back has the potential for larger impacts across the county and we want people to be prepared for that,” Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget said.

Indy DPW says different divisions have met throughout the week to discuss recent weather reports and make sure everyone is on the same page to respond to the weather accordingly.

With a chance for a mix of both rain and snow in the forecast, the road conditions across Marion County can change rapidly.

Indy DPW is asking those traveling in winter weather to remember the following:



Stay informed: Before leaving home, find out about the road conditions. Drivers need to know the weather and their limits. Follow the National Weather Service (NWS) and local media to help you stay on top of the latest conditions and forecasts.

Clear your vehicles: Remove any snow on your vehicle’s windows, lights, brake lights and turn signals. Blowing snow from vehicles can be dangerous when on the roadway as well as hinder your visibility.

Time and space: Leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely. Especially during the first snow drivers often aren’t prepared for winter driving and forget to take it slow. Remember to drive well below the posted speed limit and leave plenty of room between cars.

Be prepared: Keep a basic winter survival kit in your vehicle, including a flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, and a first-aid kit. Load your car with winter travel gear, including tire chains, ice scraper/snowbrush, jumper cables, and road flares.

The department is reminding motorists that snow removal takes time.

“Do not tailgate or cut off snowplows while they are operating as it’s hazardous for both the public and our crews who work tirelessly to keep the roads safe,” Indy DPW said in a statement.

Indy DPW says they have brought on 38 new drivers and recently implemented a new CDL training program, which allows union employees to go through training and certification for the type A or B CDL licenses.

For more information on Indy DPW’s Snow Force efforts, click here.