Indy DPW receives $30 million for road infrastructure projects

INDIANAPOLIS — Several busy roads across Indianapolis could soon become safer for drivers and pedestrians, thanks to a $30 million investment.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization awarded the city's Department of Public Works $30 million to fund eight road improvement projects.

WRTV The future Nickel Plate Trail's crossing with Keystone Avenue.

The most notable project is a pedestrian bridge across Keystone Avenue near East 49th Street for the future Nickel Plate Trail extension through Indianapolis.

"It's a project that we're really excited about," said Indianapolis Department of Public Works director Brandon Herget. "We know there's a lot of interest about safety, and specifically vulnerable road users on our trails and greenways."

"Pedestrian crashes happen far too often in our city," added Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett. "This new bridge will make a world of difference."

WRTV Madison Avenue on Indianapolis' south side.

However, the most expensive project covered by the $30 million is a makeover of Madison Avenue between Pleasant Run Parkway and Martin Street.

The $11.8 million revamp will reduce Madison Avenue from five lanes of traffic to four so DPW can build a new trail through Indianapolis' south side.

WRTV Madison Avenue on Indianapolis' south side.

"That's going to include a road diet. That's going to include better pedestrian facilities," Herget said. "We're excited for that project, it's been a long time coming, and I know the neighbors who use that infrastructure day in and day out sorely want to see that improvement."

The road projects will not start construction until 2027.

WRTV The intersection of 46th Street and Mitthoefer Road.

Here is a breakdown of the projects funded by the $30 million MPO investment:

