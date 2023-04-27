Indy DPW reminds residents to drive with caution as new construction projects begin

INDIANAPOLIS — With multiple construction projects beginning on Indianapolis roadways, Indy DPW encourages drivers to give construction crews the space they need to work safely.

Drivers should watch for orange barrels and cones, and should slow down through construction zones.

“Construction by its nature is disruptive, but it also means progress for our community in the form of smoother and more passable roadways, miles of new bike and pedestrian infrastructure and calmer streets,” Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget said.

New projects that will begin this week and next include:

College Avenue two-way conversion

Crews have started to convert College Avenue from one-way traffic to two-way between Market Street and St. Clair Street.

Initial work will close the western half of College Avenue.

When completed, Indy DPW says residents will see calmer traffic and improved connectivity.

IU Health Methodist Hospital detour rehab

Crews will begin work to resurface the detour route that temporarily carried heavier traffic on Meridian Street between 10th and 17th Streets and along 11th Street from Illinois Street to Fairbanks Hall.

North Meridian Street structural rehab and drainage improvements

A drainage improvement project has crews working on Meridian Street between 86th and 96th Streets, as well as the intersection of Meridian and 93rd Streets.

Enhanced pedestrian crossings and other safety improvements and included in this project.

Indy DPW says it will rehabilitate the roadway and improve drainage on North Meridian Street from 64th Street to 96th Street.

Michigan Street road diet

Work continues on the Complete Streets project with crews currently working on the north side of Michigan Street between White River Parkway Drive West and Belmont Avenue.

The road diet will see the roadway narrowed from six lanes to one lane in each direction with on-street parking, improved pedestrian access and an off-street bike path.

Pavement rehabilitation on Post Road

Indy DPW says this project will improve pavement rideability and extend the pavement between Washington Street, U.S. 40 and I-70.

16th Street is expected to close to eastbound and westbound traffic on or around May 1.