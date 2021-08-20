Indy DPW, Republic Services meet to discuss trash collection

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) leadership met with Republic Services of Indianapolis this week to discuss trash service challenges in Central Indiana.

Last week, WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reported on one neighborhood whose trash pickup was delayed for two weeks.

Republic says staffing, shortage of truck parts, and the continued increase in solid waste volume are the issues causing the delays.

"Republic has made internal changes concerning staffing this week and anticipates completing all Friday routes before the end of the week, with no down routes or trash sitting over the weekend," a joint statement read. "Indy DPW and Republic Services are hopeful these adjustments will resolve the situation and result in the collection of all routes moving forward."

DPW says it has had a partnership with Republic Services for more than 20 years and "is confident Republic will work through these temporary challenges and provide the highest level of customer service to residents moving forward."