Indy DPW investing millions of dollars on storm water improvement projects

INDIANAPOLIS — As more rain is expected to fall in Central Indiana on Wednesday night, the City of Indianapolis says solutions are being made to fix drainage issues around the city.

“This one goes back around 8 to 10 years ago. The city heard complaints about flooding issues in the neighborhood," Kyle Bloyd with Indianapolis' Department of Public Works (DPW) told WRTV.

The city says one of those projects is called the Rosedale Hills Drainage Improvements.

“In my neighborhood alone they have done some storm mitigation, storm runoff, so that’s been helpful at times but I still think that there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” Max Servies told WRTV.

Indy DPW

The city says the goal is to mitigate chronic drainage issues in the neighborhood and the surrounding areas.

“New storm sewers, and hybrid ditches, those are two of the big things,” Bloyd added.

DPW estimates roughly 90 homes are impacted. The department estimates the project will cost roughly $9 million dollars.

“This is going to be about a $70 million year for stormwater projects in the City of Indianapolis, that’s more than double what it was back in 2018,” Bloyd said.

DPW says the first phase of the project wrapped up construction in 2023, with the next phase to be done later this year.