Indy DPW to convert multiple one-way streets to two-ways, asking for public’s feedback

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars will be spent to drastically change one-way streets to two-ways downtown Indianapolis, and the city says it’s all for the sake of safety.

WRTV

The City of Indianapolis did a system wide analysis of streets and roads. They say they found several areas would benefit from being converted to two-way streets rather than being one-way.

WRTV

"You're going to see more controlled speeds," Kyle Bloyd, Chief Communications Officer for Indy DPW, said. “If drivers now have to see traffic coming from the other direction, they may be less likely to weave, they may be less likely to speed, those types of things."

WATCH | Crews work to convert Michigan and New York Streets to two-ways

Crews begin work to convert Michigan and New York Streets from one-way to two-way streets

Recently, a portion of College Avenue was converted from a one-way to a two-way street. With that conversion, there were bike lanes added too, changes Indy DPW says will take place at other areas where streets are being converted.

"Across all of the Indy DPW projects, you are seeing bike and pedestrian safety elements included. Traffic calming is a major part of that,” Bloyd said.

Streets that will be converted from one-ways to two-ways include the following:



Capitol Avenue from 21st to 38th Streets

Illinois Street from 21st to 38th Streets

Pennsylvania Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Delaware Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Alabama Street from Washington Street to Michigan Street

New Jersey Street from Washington Street to Michigan Street

East Street from Washington Street to 10th Street

College Avenue from Virginia Avenue to Market Street



wrtv

These conversions are being made possible through the RAISE grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation received more than 12,466 applications. The city won the maximum allowable RAISE grant of $25 million and were able to match the rest with local funding.

WRTV

People WRTV spoke with downtown are hopeful these changes will make Indy more pedestrian friendly.

"I think as long as it is increases safety for drivers and pedestrians it’s a good idea,” Courtney Kraft, a local real estate agent, said. “Indianapolis has a very low walk-ability score and in my career, that is something we put a large focus on with big cities."

Others feel it will be the same for walkers and bikers but better for drivers.

MORE | Red flags raised over intersection after man hit, killed in Indianapolis (wrtv.com)

"So many people can't get around because there are so many one-ways. It's not where you can get around like you should be down here,” Kenneth Kennedy, an Indianapolis native, said. “It's getting better, once they do that, it will be a lot better."

Indy DPW is currently in the process of converting New York and Michigan Streets. 29th and 30th Streets will be under construction later this year or early next year. Those two are being done before the other eight areas to allow IndyGo to achieve its route optimization program.

wrtv

Several of the one-way conversions won’t take place for several years.

However, in the meantime, the city is also looking for feedback from people who live in the areas about what they would like to see happen when these one-ways are converted.

To share your opinion, click here.