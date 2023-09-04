Indy DPW announces slide schedule for trash service this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy DPW is reminding residents that trash and recycling service will operate on a slide schedule this week.

Due to Labor Day being a City and solid waste holiday, curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash service will be adjusted.

The slide schedule is as follows:

Curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash will operate one day behind after the holiday.

• Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, September 5.

• Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, September 6.

• Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, September 7.

• Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, September 8.

• Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, September 9.

All solid waste services will return to normal on Monday, September 11.

For more information on trash collection, visit indy.gov.