Indy DPW working to fill potholes riddling Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS — With the nice weather Indianapolis has been having recently, city crews have had a chance to fill potholes.

“We have about 92,000 potholes filled year to date,” Corey Ohlenkamp, with DPW, said.

The city says they are making progress, with roughly 72,000 filled in February alone.

It adds that the warmer weather helps.

“Definitely shows the hot mix is working. The patches that we are getting in are holding a lot longer,” Ohlenkamp told WRTV on Friday.

Folks who live all around the city of Indianapolis say they want the potholes filled faster.

WRTV

“It’s the same deal every year, you have to call the mayor’s hotline. It might take them a month to come, it might take them two or three months to come,” Indianapolis resident, Melvin Hollen, said.

Indianapolis’ Pothole Viewer shows every single reported pothole in the city. The map shows more than 2,000 currently.

“You are kind of swerving back and forth. They are all over,” Dakota Gensler said.

Gensler lives on the west side of Indianapolis.

“If we would invest a lot more into our roads, we would have a lot less issues,” Gensler said.

To report a pothole around Indianapolis, click here.

When it comes to highways, INDOT says it has filled 99% of potholes reported by the public.

To report a pothole on the interstate, click here.

