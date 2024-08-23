Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indy east side high school instructor creates food pantry to give back to his students

WRTV's Adam Schumes takes us to The Crossing school on Indy's east side where students are getting a boost thanks to one of their teachers.
web1.jpg
hampton.jpg
hamptom2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man has taken it upon himself to create a hygiene and food pantry for his students at the Crossing on Indy’s east side.

“It’s a family environment, this is no different than them being at home,” Anthoney Hampton, who serves as a Career Pathway instructor at The Crossing, said.

hamptom2.jpg

Hampton saw that his students needed non-perishable food and hygiene supplies to take home. So, he put out a call to the community and in return, the community gave back.

“We had young lady reach out and the next thing I know, she is sending me a pickup invoice from Sam's Club for $1,800,” Hampton said.

hampton.jpg

Hampton says he once faced similar struggles so he knows how important it is to show that this community cares about Indy’s youth.

“There are people that are tired of seeing kids commit crimes because of lack of food. There are people that are tired of seeing kids commit crimes because of lack of love," he said.

If you are interested in donating to the pantry, you can send Hampton an email at Anthoneyhampton@gmail.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.