Indy east side high school instructor creates food pantry to give back to his students

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man has taken it upon himself to create a hygiene and food pantry for his students at the Crossing on Indy’s east side.

“It’s a family environment, this is no different than them being at home,” Anthoney Hampton, who serves as a Career Pathway instructor at The Crossing, said.

Hampton saw that his students needed non-perishable food and hygiene supplies to take home. So, he put out a call to the community and in return, the community gave back.

“We had young lady reach out and the next thing I know, she is sending me a pickup invoice from Sam's Club for $1,800,” Hampton said.

Hampton says he once faced similar struggles so he knows how important it is to show that this community cares about Indy’s youth.

“There are people that are tired of seeing kids commit crimes because of lack of food. There are people that are tired of seeing kids commit crimes because of lack of love," he said.

If you are interested in donating to the pantry, you can send Hampton an email at Anthoneyhampton@gmail.com.

