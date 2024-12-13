Indy faith leaders say 'no' to the death penalty ahead of state's first execution in 15 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of the death penalty could soon be changing here in Indiana.

“Executing Mr. Corcoran at this time violates the dignity of both the defendant and the judicial process," President of the Indiana Abolition Coalition David Frank said.

On Thursday, Frank and dozens of advocates delivered a letter to Governor Holcomb’s office explaining their point of view.

“We share the belief that all human life is sacred," Frank said.

There hasn’t been an execution in Indiana in 15 years.

That is changing.

Convicted murderer Joseph Corcoran is scheduled for execution later this month.

“Especially with this situation. We are going to execute someone who has clearly been, is mentally ill and we feel that’s wrong," Advocate Bob Henry said.

Capital punishment is legal in Indiana.

A law was passed in 1995 designating lethal injection as a method of execution.

Since then, 19 people have been executed.

“There are people in this state who believe killing is wrong. We believe thou shalt not kill and this is killing," Henry said.

There are currently eight people on death row, including Corcoran.

Henry fears the consequences of this coming to fruition.

“We feel that that will lead to more executions very quickly. There are people in line to be executed as much of America has already moved in a direction of stopping the death penalty. We feel Indiana is a little behind," he said.

Corcoran’s execution is set for December 18 at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.