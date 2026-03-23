Indy family searching for missing 16-year-old last seen on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is desperate for answers after their 16-year-old disappeared from the city's west side last week without warning.

Kylin Hammons was last seen leaving his family's home near West 10th Street and I-465, not far from Ben Davis High School, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Provided by family

Kylin is 5'7" and 125 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He is often seen wearing sweatshirts and sweatpants. His family says he enjoys playing video games and has a girlfriend in the Columbus area.

His father, Jason Hammons, said there were no signs anything was wrong before Kylin left.

"Everything is just out of the blue, out of nowhere. It just seems like, you know, he just decided one day just to do this — it's totally unprecedented. It's not like him," Hammons said. "He hasn't indicated he's left no notes inside, no anything, so everything was normal as of just right up until he left."

Kylin left home with his Xbox, phone, charger and a house key. His family believes he may have connections in Columbus, Anderson and Muncie.

His grandmother, Judy Coates, had a direct message for her grandson.

"Kylin, we love you. We miss you. We all love you, we want you back. We just want you back safe, no matter what — just come home safe."

The family has been distributing flyers throughout the area to raise awareness. Kylin may be struggling with PTSD and depression, and authorities believe he could be in danger.

Anyone with information on Kylin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.