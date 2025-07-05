Indy family urges caution against celebratory gunfire this 4th of July

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two years ago, Jerome Barnett was lying in bed with his wife when they suddenly heard gunshots outside. Moments later, they looked up, startled to see a bullet lodged in their ceiling.

The couple believes the stray bullet was a result of celebratory gunfire from New Year’s Eve, and they now urge others to reconsider reckless behavior during holiday celebrations.

“You can celebrate, but if you’re going to do things that might injure somebody or take someone’s life, you should reconsider,” Barnett said.

The dangers of this reckless behavior were brought to light last year when 11-year-old Jataeviuos Ragsdale was struck by a stray bullet while visiting family over the holiday weekend.

“Firing a weapon in those means is very dangerous. We’ve seen the repercussions hit our community, and we don’t want any more types of incidents,” Barnett added.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) warns against using guns to celebrate, emphasizing that when a firearm is discharged into the air, the bullet must come down at some point, and its landing spot is unpredictable.

“When you fire a firearm into the air, that bullet has to come down, and we don’t know where it’s going to land. It could be very devastating,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson stated.

With the celebration of the 4th of July approaching, Barnett and his family hope everyone takes a moment to think twice about their safety practices.

“Bullets move at a rapid pace and speed,” Barnett cautioned. “We don’t know where it’s going to end up.”

As Indianapolis prepares for its holiday festivities, officials are urging the community to be responsible gun owners and to keep celebrations safe and enjoyable for all.