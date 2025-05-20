Indy father arrested for murder, neglect following death of 5-year-old child

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father was arrested for murder and neglect after the death of his 5-year-old daughter, who fell down the stairs on Monday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a distress call in the 200 block of N Lasalle Street regarding a 5-year-old child who was unresponsive after reportedly falling down the stairs.

Upon arrival, officers found the child inside the residence, exhibiting injuries consistent with trauma.

IMPD officers quickly initiated lifesaving measures, and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The child was identified as 5-year-old Zara Arnold.

Following the incident, the child's father was taken to the IMPD Child Abuse Office for questioning.

Police said he was later arrested on preliminary charges of child neglect of a dependent and murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Jamie Davis in the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-6875 or via email at Jamie.davis@indy.gov