Indy Flight School hosts ROTC Program in Marion

MARION — Jeff Air Pilot Services is providing flight school training for the Reserve Officer's Training Corps (ROTC) in Marion for the third consecutive year.

24 students are enrolled in this year's class. According to Jeff Air, the program has achieved a 100% completion rate over the last two years with every pilot receiving a Private Pilot License.

The flight school uses a diverse fleet of aircraft with advanced avionic systems and uses an immersive training approach.

"We are thrilled to be continuing to expand our flight school services and the ROTC program in Marion. We believe that by offering a broader range of training options, we can help aspiring pilots achieve their goals and make their dreams of flying a reality," Jeff Air Pilot Services Owner David Jeffries said.

For more information about Jeff Air Pilot Services, visit https://flywithjeffair.com.

